British actor Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after first season. The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts' epic novel Shantaram. According to entertainment website Deadline, the series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced. Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Chases Redemption In Bombay In This New Promo For His Upcoming Apple TV+ Thriller Series! (Watch Video).

Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980's Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan. The Epic Novel 'Shantaram' by Gregory David Roberts Has Been Adapted for Television.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.