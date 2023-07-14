In what is a surprise for her fans, Kajol has broken what is a 29-year-long streak of no onscreen kissing to locking lips with her two male co-stars in her OTT debut The Trial. Kajol is seen kissing both Jisshu Sengupta, who plays her husband in the series, and Alyy Khan, who plays her ex-boyfriend. In fact, Alyy Khan had spoilt the kissing scene months back in a podcast hosted by a Pakistani YouTuber, Nadir Ali. The Trial, a remake of the American show The Good Wife, is produced by Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol's Hot Kissing Scenes From The Trial With Co-Star Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta Leaked!

Both the kisses incidentally feature in episode 6 of The Trial. SPOILERS ahead, The first kiss happens between her character Noyonika and Alyy Khan's character Vishal in a hotel room, when the latter unexpectedly kisses her finally giving into his still-existent feelings for her. At the end of the same episode, Noyonika's estranged husband also shares a tender kiss with her to rekindle their lost love, though that doesn't have the desired results for both of them,

Like we said before, Kajol had broken her 29-year-long streak, but that doesn't mean she hasn't kissed on screen before. When the actress made her debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, she had to do a kissing scene with her co-star Kamal Sadanah. The pair later reunited in Kajol's last theatrical release, Salaam Venky, where Kamal played her estranged husband.

Kajol and Kamal Sadanah in Bekhudi

Her second kiss was with Akshay Kumar with whom she acted in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. The film was the remake of the Hollywood film Sabrina and also starred Saif Ali Khan. The kiss was featured in the prelude to the rain song "Dekho Zara Dekho". The Trial Review: An In-Form Kajol Leads This Bumpy Remake of The Good Wife.

Check Out the Kiss Below:

Akshay Kumar and Kajol in Yeh Dillagi

Since Yeh Dillagi, Kajol had avoided onscreen kisses even though she has been part of some major romantic entertainers like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name is Khan et al. Interestingly, her most favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan and her hubby Ajay Devgn had also participated in onscreen kissing quite late in their careers. So well, as they say, why should boys have all the fun, right?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).