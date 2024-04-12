Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' hit the theatres on Eid.

As per the makers, the film has collected Rs 36.33 crore in worldwide gross on the opening day.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day-one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

