Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Returning from a hiatus, South Korean band Big Bang's member Taeyang has joined hands with Jimin of BTS fame for a new collaborative single named 'Vibe'.

According to Billboard, an American music and entertainment magazine, the two boy band veterans trade verses on the track, singing and rapping, "You know we got that vibe baby/Look at you, look at you/You got the vibe, I can feel it, It's a vibe."

Also Read | Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Charge of Break-In and Theft of Alcohol at Neighbour's Home in Vermont.

The song, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs before it was even released, is accompanied by a suitably vibey music video, which captures the pair's slick dance moves and charisma. It has crossed over 13 million views on YouTube.

The track marks Taeyang's first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korean military in November 2019.

Also Read | Rihanna Drops Teaser of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance (Watch Video).

Last year, the Big Bang member inked a new deal with YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label, and the boy band also returned from their four-year-long hiatus with their single 'Still Life', reported Billboard.

'Vibe' marks Taeyang's first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korean military in November 2019. Members of BTS are just starting to begin the enlistment process required by their home country.

Meanwhile, Jimin's 2022 collaboration with Ha Sung-woon already holds the record for the second-longest reign at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart, tied with SB19's 'Bazinga', as per Billboard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)