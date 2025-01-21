Washington, DC [US], January 21 (ANI): Country music star Carrie Underwood delivered a stunning performance as she sang "America the Beautiful" during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday, according to Deadline.

When the background music stopped due to a technical issue, the 41-year-old singer handled the moment gracefully. There was about a two-minute pause after Underwood was introduced.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Video of Delhi Schoolboy Dancing to 'Khairiyat' Song Makes for Beautiful Tribute to Late Actor - WATCH.

Underwood continued her performance a cappella, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy. Encouraging the crowd to join in, the music star was heard saying, "You know the words--help me out here."

For the inauguration event, the music star chose to wear a sleeveless white gown and diamond earrings. Underwood sang in front of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor to Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today – Reports.

The inauguration also featured performances by Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th U.S. Vice President.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also present at the inauguration ceremony. Former U.S. Presidents and First Ladies, including Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Bush and Laura Bush, attended Trump's inauguration. Former U.S. President Barack Obama was also present during the ceremony.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and his children--Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump--were present at the U.S. Capitol to attend his inauguration. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)