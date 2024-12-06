Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are coming up with a new show titled 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' under their banner Dreamiyata Drama.

Actors Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan will be seen headlining the show.

As per a press note, 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' revolves around Ishan (Karan V Grover) and Nikki (Ayesha Khan), two flawed individuals navigating life and love together. As their relationship becomes strained due to their contrasting belief systems, desires, and attitudes, the sanctity of marriage forces them to reflect on their bond.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer which showcases Ishan and Nikki's journey of heartbreak, self-discovery, and their ultimate decision to mend the torn fabric of their marriage.

Sharing the trailer's link, Sargun took to Instagram and wrote, "Full TRAILER OUT on DREAMIYATA DRAMAA youtube channel.. LINK IN BIO. If you are a lover of Korean, pakistani and Turkish drama's then here we have for you , your own "DIL KO RAFU KARR LEI" on @youtubeindia @youtube @ayeshaakhan_official @karanvgrover."

In the trailer, Ayesha Khan's character makes a poignant demand for love from her partner, setting the tone for a gripping emotional drama. Karan V Grover's portrayal of Ishan adds depth to this narrative of vulnerability and resilience.

Dreamiyata Drama's lineup includes Lovely Lolla starring Gauhar Khan and Isha Malviya. (ANI)

