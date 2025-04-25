Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): In the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state-level National Panchayati Raj Day and Panchayat Advancement Index programme was organised at Aakhaj, Mehsana district.

During the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 172 development-oriented projects in gram panchayats across various districts, at a cost of over Rs 27.22 crore, a release said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: All-Party Meeting Ends With Show of Solidarity, Condemnation of Carnage (Watch Videos).

Before starting his address at the National Panchayati Raj Day and Panchayat Advancement Index program, the Chief Minister observed two minutes of silence to pay respect to the countrymen who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. All those present at the venue, along with the Chief Minister, stood in silence to pay their respects to the deceased.

The event, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was broadcast live from Madhubani, Bihar, and was viewed by everyone present, including the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists, Who Survived, Family Members of Victims Ask Why There Was No Security or Army Deployed at Baisaran (Watch Videos).

In his address, the Prime Minister stated, Over the past decade, continuous efforts have been made to empower panchayats. In the last ten years, more than 2 lakh gram panchayats have been connected to the internet, and technology has played a significant role in strengthening panchayats. He highlighted that over 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres have been established in villages, which have brought additional benefits of digitising panchayats, such as easier access to documents like birth and death certificates and land ownership documents.

Along with the country receiving a new Parliament building after decades of independence, 30,000 new panchayat buildings have also been constructed. He further emphasised that ensuring sufficient funding for panchayats is a top priority of the government. He stated that over the past decade, panchayats have received more than Rs 2 lakh crore, all of which has been used for rural development.

The Prime Minister highlighted that one of the significant challenges facing Gram Panchayats is resolving land disputes, particularly in determining the classification of land as residential, agricultural, Panchayat-owned, or government-owned. To address this issue, the digitisation of land records has been initiated, effectively helping to resolve unnecessary disputes.

The Prime Minister emphasised that panchayats have played a key role in strengthening social participation. He highlighted that Bihar is the first state in the country to provide 50% reservation for women in panchayats. Today, a significant number of women from economically weaker sections, Dalits, Mahadalits, and backwards and extremely backwards communities in Bihar are serving as public representatives, which he described as true social justice and genuine social participation.

He added that democracy grows stronger with greater involvement. Reflecting this vision, he noted that a law has also been enacted to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, benefiting women across all states and ensuring greater representation for our sisters and daughters.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government is working in mission mode to increase women's incomes and create new employment and self-employment opportunities. He highlighted the transformational impact of the 'Jeevika Didi' program in Bihar, which has changed the lives of many women.

Today, women's self-help groups in Bihar have been provided with around Rs 1,000 crore in financial assistance. He further noted that this will further strengthen the economic empowerment of women and contribute to the goal of creating 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' across the country.

He firmly stated that the rural economy has gained new momentum over the past decade. He noted that houses, roads, gas connections, water connections, and toilets have been built for the poor in villages, bringing lakhs of crores of rupees into rural areas. The Prime Minister said that new employment opportunities have been created, benefiting labourers, farmers, drivers, and shopkeepers by opening new income avenues. This progress has especially benefited communities that have been deprived for generations.

Citing the example of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he stated that the scheme aims to ensure that no family in the country remains homeless and that everyone has a concrete roof over their head. He mentioned that over four crore houses have been built under this scheme in the last decade, including 57 lakh permanent houses provided to poor families in Bihar. These homes have been allotted to economically weaker sections, Dalits, and Pasmanda families from backwards and extremely backwards communities.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced that an additional three crore permanent houses will be provided to the poor in the coming years. He shared that around 1.5 lakh families in Bihar are moving into their new permanent homes today. Across the country, approval letters for the construction of new homes have been issued to 15 lakh poor families, including 3.5 lakh beneficiaries from Bihar. Additionally, financial assistance for permanent homes has been released to about 10 lakh poor families, including 80,000 rural families and 1 lakh urban families from Bihar.

The Prime Minister stated, "The last decade has been a period of significant infrastructure development for India." He said this modern infrastructure is strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat. He highlighted that, for the first time, more than 12 crore rural households have received tap water connections, and over 2.5 crore families have been provided with electricity. People who never imagined cooking on a gas stove now have access to gas cylinders. He added that even in challenging areas like Ladakh and Siachen, where providing basic infrastructure is difficult, 4G and 5G mobile connections have now been established, reflecting the country's current priorities.

Highlighting progress in healthcare, the Prime Minister said that institutions like AIIMS were once limited to major cities like Delhi, but now an AIIMS is being established in Darbhanga. He noted that the number of medical colleges in the country has nearly doubled in the past decade and mentioned the construction of a new medical college in Jhanjharpur. Emphasising the importance of quality healthcare in villages, he said that over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres have been set up across the country, including more than 10,000 in Bihar.

He added that Jan Aushadhi Kendras have become a significant source of relief for the poor and middle class, providing medicines at an 80% discount. He stated that Bihar now has over 800 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, enabling people to save approximately Rs 2,000 crore in medical expenses. The Prime Minister emphasised that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, lakhs of families in Bihar have received free treatment, resulting in savings worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Prime Minister said that through infrastructure such as railways, roads, and airports, India is rapidly advancing its connectivity. Metro projects are underway in Patna, and over two dozen cities across the country are now connected with metro services. He announced the launch of the 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' service between Patna and Jaynagar, which will significantly reduce travel time between the two places, and emphasised that this development will benefit lakhs of people from Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Begusarai. The Prime Minister also mentioned the inauguration and commencement of several new railway lines in Bihar, including the proposal to launch the modern Amrit Bharat train service between Saharsa and Mumbai, which will significantly benefit labourer families.

He noted that the government is modernising several railway stations in Bihar, including those in Madhubani and Jhanjharpur. Along with Darbhanga Airport, there has been a significant improvement in air connectivity in Mithila and Bihar, and the expansion of Patna Airport is underway. He added that these developmental projects are creating new employment opportunities in Bihar.

The Prime Minister stated, Farmers are the backbone of the rural economy. The stronger this backbone, the stronger the villages, and consequently, the stronger the nation. He highlighted the constant challenges of flooding in the Mithila and Kosi regions. He noted that the government is ready to invest Rs 11,000 crore to mitigate the impact of floods in Bihar. This investment will help construct embankments on rivers like Bagmati, Dhar, Budhi Gandak, and Kosi. Canals will be developed to ensure irrigation through river water. This initiative will not only mitigate flood-related issues but also ensure an adequate water supply for every farmer's field.

The Prime Minister strongly emphasised that makhana, a culturally significant crop from Mithila, has now achieved global recognition as a superfood. Makhana has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officially certifying it as a product of this region. The Makhana Research Centre has been granted national status. He highlighted the announcement of the budget for the Makhana Board, which is expected to transform the fortunes of makhana farmers, and stressed that Bihar's makhana will now reach international markets as a superfood.

A National Institute of Food Technology and Management is being established in Bihar, which will support young people in setting up small food processing enterprises. Alongside agriculture, Bihar is also making steady progress in fisheries, and fishermen now have access to Kisan Credit Cards, benefiting countless families engaged in fishery activities. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, several projects worth hundreds of crores have been implemented in Bihar.

Expressing deep sorrow over the brutal killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, the Prime Minister stated that the entire nation shares the pain and stands with the bereaved families. He assured that the government is making all efforts for the swift recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister acknowledged the immense loss suffered by the families, some of whom lost their sons, brothers, or spouses. He noted that the victims came from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds, with some speaking Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and others hailing from Bihar.

Emphasising that the sorrow and outrage over this attack resonate across the nation from Kargil to Kanyakumari, he said that this was not just an attack on unarmed pilgrims but a shameless attack on India's soul. The Prime Minister vowed that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face consequences beyond their imagination. He categorically stated that the time has come to eliminate the remaining bastions of terrorism. With conviction, he said, "The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of terrorism.

From the soil of Bihar, the Prime Minister declared that India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and supporters. He emphasised that India will pursue them to every corner of the earth. With unwavering resolve, he stated, "India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism, and terrorism will never go unpunished." He assured that every effort would be made to ensure justice and that the entire nation stands united in this commitment against terrorism.

The Prime Minister further expressed that every person who believes in humanity stands with India during this challenging time. He also conveyed his gratitude to people and leaders from various nations who have extended their support to India in this period of hardship.

PM Narendra Modi emphasised that peace and security are the essential preconditions for rapid development. He stated that a Viksit Bihar is crucial for a Viksit Bharat. He concluded by affirming that efforts are underway to ensure growth in Bihar and to extend the benefits of progress to every community and region within the state. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone for their participation in the program on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.

On this occasion, while extending his greetings for National Panchayati Raj Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed that the Prime Minister has always worked to integrate the most marginalised into the mainstream, and the state government is similarly committed to ensuring that development reaches the grassroots level. He stated that to build a Viksit Bharat, we must all actively contribute to the construction of a Viksit Gujarat. To achieve this, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of implementing the nine resolutions proposed by the Prime Minister.

These include rainwater harvesting through 'Catch the Rain Water', tree plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', maintaining cleanliness through the 'Swachhata Mission', promoting local production with 'Vocal for Local', visiting tourist destinations across the country under 'Bharat Darshan', adopting chemical-free farming through natural farming, embracing a healthy lifestyle with 'Obesity-Free India', and being ever-ready to help the poor and improve their lives. Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised that through the effective implementation of the Panchayati Raj system, this Amrit Kaal can be transformed into a golden era of Panchayati Raj development.

In his keynote speech at the Panchayati Raj Day program, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel emphasised, "Let us support the government in realising its vision of prosperous and strong villages. While cities develop, the government is focused on preserving the dignity of villages." He highlighted the role of e-Gram in delivering scheme benefits at the rural level and urged sarpanches to lead rural development. The Minister noted that Panchayat Day raises awareness, helping resolve village issues and providing essential amenities. Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's vision for growth in both rural and urban areas, he called for making every day a Panchayat Day. He urged the true implementation of Gram Sabhas in villages.

On this occasion, State-level Panchayat Minister Bachubhai Khabad remarked that April 24th, National Panchayati Raj Day, is a celebration of village democracy, public empowerment, and progress toward realising the dream of Gram Swaraj. He highlighted that the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1993 granted constitutional status to the Panchayati Raj system, giving Gram Panchayats the right to local governance. He further added that, due to the effective implementation of government schemes, Gujarat's Gram Panchayats have become models for the country in infrastructure areas such as roads, water, and sanitation. As these areas develop, village communities are now enjoying urban-like facilities.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Trusha Patel, Members of Parliament Haribhai Patel and Mayankbhai Nayak, MLAs Mukeshbhai Patel, Sukhaji Thakor, K. K. Patel, Sardarbhai Chaudhary, Dr. CJ Chavda, Leader Girishbhai Rajgor, Taluka Panchayat President Smt. Kalpanaben Patel, Manisha Chandra, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Department, Development Commissioner H. K. Koya, Additional Development Commissioner Gaurav Dahiya, District Collector S. K. Prajapati, Dr Jasmine Hasrat, District Development Officer, as well as members of the District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat, Sarpanches, and a large number of people were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)