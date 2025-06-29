Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to perform two back-to-back shows in Mumbai this October after tickets for his first concert sold out within just a few hours of going live.

The first show, scheduled for October 30, saw a huge response from fans across the country, prompting organisers EVA Live to add another concert on October 29 at the same venue -- MMRDA Grounds, BKC. Tickets for the show are exclusively available on the District App.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Varun Dhawan Slams Media Fraternity Over Insensitive Coverage of Demise of 'Kaanta Laga' Star (See Post).

"I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show," said Iglesias in a statement.

This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years. His last concert in the country was in 2012 during his "Euphoria World Tour," where he performed in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. 'Hero', 'Baby I Like It', 'Bailamos', and 'Beautiful' are some of his memorable tracks that audiences still listen to on loop.

Also Read | 'Hindustan Hamare Baap Ka Hai': Abhijeet Bhattachary Fires Back at Diljit Dosanjh for 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan' Remark Amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy (Watch Video).

Enrique will deliver a career-spanning setlist encompassing both iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his three-decade-plus career. Enrique, who first exploded onto the scene in 1995, has sold over 180 million albums and amassed over 40 billion streams. He holds the record for 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts, including 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart, surpassing Michael Jackson for the most No. 1s in that chart's history. He is a recipient of multiple Grammys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards, and ASCAP Awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)