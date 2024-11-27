Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the screening of Maa Kaali - 'The Erased History of Bengal' at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The film revolves around the horrors of partition and the atrocities committed on minorities during the tragic events of 'Direct Action Day' in 1946.

Speaking to the media after the screening, the Chief Minister congratulated the team behind the film.

"I congratulate the team. The premiere is taking place at the International Film Festival. It is based on the partition horror of 1947... It is based on the atrocities that were done on the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists at that time," he said.

The CM also shared his thoughts on social media platform X, saying, "Attended the World Premier of movie 'Maa Kaali' (Erased History of Bengal) Directed by @VijayYelakanti, Produced by Vandana Prasad and performed by Shri @Abhishek_asitis at the 55th International Film Festival of India @IFFIGoa, which explores the erased history of massacres after Direct Action Day in Noakhali in East Bengal. The Hindu Minorities in erstwhile East Pakistan faced inhuman atrocities and still facing discriminations. It is important to bring out and learn the history. Cinema is a good medium to explore such forgotten topics and bring out to the people. I congratulate the Makers and those who performed in this movie and extend my best wishes for successful run all across the country and the world & appeal everyone to watch it."

The screening was also attended by Goa Governor Dr CV. Ananda Bose, producer Vandana Prasad, director Vijay Yelakanti, Abhishek Singh who is the lead actor in the film, and Goa DGP Alok Kumar IPS.

'Maa Kaali' depicts the brutal events of Direct Action Day and the massacre in Calcutta and Noakhali, exposing the untold stories of communal violence that shaped the subcontinent's history. The film had earlier faced challenges in gaining certification due to its intense and disturbing scenes but finally received clearance.

Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, and presented by People Media Factory, the makers of Karthikeya 2.

Shot in Hindi, 'Maa Kaali' will also release in Bengali and Telugu and is expected to hit theatres in 2025. (ANI)

