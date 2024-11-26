Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon has ended her nine-year relationship with actor boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi. On Tuesday (November 26), South Korean media outlets reported about their breakup, which was later confirmed by their respective agencies. Jon Ho Yeon, who changed paths from modelling to acting, became a global star after her stint in Netflix's Squid Game in 2021. According to reports, the duo continue to remain friends. ‘Squid Game Season 2’: Gong Yoo Returns to Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Thrilling Netflix Series Premiering on December 26 (Watch New Promo Video).

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi Call It Quits After 9 Years of Dating

As soon as the news of Jung Ho Yeon's breakup surfaced online, her agency, Saerom Entertainment, released a statement and confirmed their split. "It is correct that Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi have broken up. They have decided to go back to being good colleagues," the statement read. For the uninformed, the couple started dating back in 2015 and went public with their relationship the very next year. Unlike other Korean idols and actors, the duo were quite open about their dating and have publicly expressed admiration for each other on multiple occasions.

Jung Hoyeon and Lee Donghui reportedly break up after 9 years of dating. pic.twitter.com/IwXm7iKfzy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 26, 2024

When Jong Ho Yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022, Lee Dong Hwi took to social media to shower praise on his partner. He also referred to the Squid Game star as his "best friend" on various occasions. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Teaser: Player 456 Makes Dramatic Return; Netflix’s Hit Series Introduces New Rules As Contestants Fight For Grand Prize (Watch Video).

On the work front, Lee Dong Hwi will appear in tvN show Living in a Rented House in Finland which also stars Lee Je Hoon Cha Eun Woo and Kwak Dong Yeon. On the other hand, Jung Ho Yeon, who made her acting debut in 2021, is set to appear in the Hope alongside Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

