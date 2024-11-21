Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday shared a glimpse to her fans of her 'Husband jacket kind of morning'.

The 'Citadel' actor wore her husband Nick Jonas's black jacket and posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Story.

She wrote, "A husband jacket kind of morning."

Priyanka is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2'. He has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories from the sets.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'. (ANI)

