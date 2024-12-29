Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna is one of the top torchbearers of Indian cuisine. With his "haath ka hunar" and grandmother's recipes, he has successfully managed to spread the irresistible aroma of Indian spices across the US streets.

Donning a chef hat, Vikas started his culinary journey in Amritsar where he ran a catering business at the age of 17. Mishaps and setbacks were a constant theme during his initial years in professional journey but the Amritsari lad did not quit and kept chasing his goals.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2024: From R Madhavan in 'Shaitaan' to Raghav Juyal in 'Kill', 10 Best Onscreen Villains Who Menaced Bollywood This Year!.

Voted as "New York's hottest chef", Vikas has so far hosted four US Presidents, cooked for the White House and famed dignitaries around the world.

In March 2024, he unveiled his restaurant 'Bungalow' in New York City, which became one of the most popular Indian eateries in US in a short span of time, courtesy of Vikas' cooking skills.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Perform Umrah in Mecca and Medina? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Photos.

From Hollywood star Anne Hathaway to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 'Bungalow' has attracted the presence of celebrities across the world.

With 'Bungalow', Vikas left a footprint of Indian cuisine in the heart of US, especially after his restaurant was crowned the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

"I feel it was high time Indian food took to the mainstream on this scale. It's also very important that Indian cuisine shines through this. It's very important. Of course, we have a lot of naysayers, especially in our community. But I feel that there's nothing stopping Indian food from being one of the most influential impressions in America," Vikas told ANI.

Vikas has launched various restaurants in Dubai and US. However, he is yet to open one in his homeland.

In 2000, the local banquet owned by Vikas was reportedly destroyed by the local authorities due to certain construction issues. Since then his fans from India have wondered when he would re-introduce his homeland to the taste of Indian cuisine, that he has refined, developed and nurtured over the years.

Asked if there's any plan in his mind to open a restaurant in India, Vikas shared, "Bungalow is my last restaurant where I'm cooking 16-18 hours a day. I'm in the restaurant all the time. It's my last tribute... I've been cooking for over 40 years. And by the time I finish this project, I'll be 50. I will use my I'll use my energy to create something even more different, more... This was my sister's dream, this was not even my dream. So, the answer is no. I was asked this question many times when you open in India. I say the energy you get in a restaurant is when you stand on your own. And it's very important that in a foreign land, the most competitive market on the planet Earth you are holding the Indian Flag there..."

He added, "Nobody can deny the power of New York City. And that is something which has more longevity. I feel that it uplifts the cuisine and currency and turns it into not just your economy, it increases the currency of the cuisine. At this stage, I've learned the difference."

Vikas' consistent efforts driven by emotional and an undying desire to put Indian cuisine on the world map have finally turned into reality. His hard work aimed at giving Indian cuisine its due recognition continues to be a fruitful affair.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Vikas surprised Delhi-NCR residents by preparing several dishes at the WaysToLays Food Truck event in Gurugram.

With a menu and recipes inspired by local tastes and global trends, the food truck serves a delightful array of dishes that incorporate Lay's chips in imaginative ways. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)