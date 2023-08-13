Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday unveiled the teaser of the second song "Chaleya" from his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the teaser of the song and captioned it, “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Jawan Song 'Chaleya': Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Dial Up Breezy Romance in Second Single From Atlee Film (Watch Teaser Video).

The song "Chaleya" is scheduled for release on August 14. It will be out in three languages, the Hindi version is titled as "Chaleya" and "Chalona", "Hayyoda" in other languages. The teaser features SRK dancing on the romantic track on the streets donning casual outfits. Soon after the actor shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Watched Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, Allu Arjun's Films to Prep for Atlee's Next in His #AskSRK Sesh!

Teaser of "Chaleya" Song Out:

The Hindi version of the romantic track titled "Chaleya" sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and is choreographed by Farah Khan. It has written by Kumaar. Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.