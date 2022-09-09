Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the spectacular inauguration of the revamped Rajpath - Kartavya Path in the national capital on Thursday. Speaking to the media before the mega event, Kangana said that the "struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar had been completely denied as only one side was shown". After Kangana Ranaut Makes ‘False Claims’, Filmfare Revokes Her Best Actress Nomination for Thalaivi.

She said that she is "not a Gandhiwadi" but a "Subhash Chandrawadi".

Hailing the inauguration of the new Kartavya Path, Kangana said, "This is the path of duty, many generations will lead by example and walk on it. If you keep the name Rajpath, it will not lead by example, but the Kartavya Path is the path of duty, this will serve as guidance to people." Apart from Kangana, singer Mohit Chauhan was also in attendance. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan expressed, "I think it's a great gesture. We need to give respect to the people who fought for the country." Kangana Ranaut to Sue Filmfare, Read Actress’ Instagram Story to Know What Irked the Queen Star.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday evening. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kartavya Path', PM Modi said, "A new era has begun in the form of Kartvya Path. The symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be history and has been erased forever. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism."

Prime Minister said the Rajpath was for the British Raj, to whom the people of India were slaves. He said Rajpath was also a symbol of slavery and its structure was also a symbol of slavery.

"Today its architecture has also changed and its spirit has also changed," PM stated. PM Modi said a huge statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also been installed near India Gate. At the time of slavery, he said there was a statue of the representative of the British Raj.He said, "Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones. It is a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. When the people of the country come here, the statue of Netaji, the National War Memorial, all these will give them such a great inspiration, they will inculcate their sense of duty."

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience. It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.

