Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The teaser for Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' has been unveiled.

The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, revolves around the events that followed the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The teaser, unveiled on Monday, takes a different approach by beginning with 30 seconds of only sound--no visuals, logos, or title--as it captures the painful cries of victims and grieving families, with voices pleading, "Please stop for God's sake," "The doors are locked," and "Save yourselves Jump into the well."

The teaser also includes a chilling disclaimer: "These visuals are too horrific to display."

Later, the teaser also features a powerful voiceover that says, "Don't forget that you're still a slave to the British Empire."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHkgVXSzU_R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The film, which also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

The film is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Kesari Chapter 2', Akshay Kumar has several films lined up. He will be seen in 'Jolly LLB 3', set for release on September 19, 2025.

He is also working on 'Bhooth Bangla', a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has previously delivered blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)