New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Pyarelal Sharma, the one-half of the iconic music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has been honoured with the Lakshminarayana International Award for his contribution to art.

Pyarelal, 83, was announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, on the eve of Republic Day.

The Lakshminarayana International Award was presented to the industry veteran by musicians L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam as part of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, which they have been conducting for 33 years.

"He is multi-faceted and has done brilliant work in various filmy genres from semi classical to item numbers. It was a great honour to present the award to the brilliant composer, arranger and violinist," the couple said in a statement.

Pyarelal Sharma and his music collaborator Laxmikant Kudalkar -- fondly known to fans as 'LP' -- scored soundtracks for over 700 films, including "Do Raaste", "Daag", "Bobby", "Amar Akbar Anthony" and "Karz", in their career spanning more than 35 years.

One of LP's last collaborations was "Deewana Mastana". After Laxmikant's death in 1998, Pyarelal sporadically worked as a music arranger for songs such as Vishal-Shekhar's "Dhoom Taana" from 2007's "Om Shanti Om".

