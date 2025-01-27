New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Monday announced that she is set to collaborate with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project.

The currently untitled film will be directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Vishal Rana.

Bharuccha shared a series of pictures on Instagram posing alongside Kashyap, Sharma and Rana.

"The Thrill is Real! My next! A rollercoaster of suspense and thrill with the creative genius Anurag Kashyap (And very passionate Vishal Rana). Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. This one's going to be memorable," Bharuccha wrote in the caption of her post.

Kashyap's role in the making of the film is yet to be disclosed. Details about the plot are also under wraps.

Bharuccha's next release is "Chhorii 2", a sequel to her 2021 film. She was most recently seen in the thriller drama "Akelli" (2023).

