Dance and music legend Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, recently again showcased her eclectic style during Paris Fashion Week.

According to E! News, Paris turned heads off the runway with a rare appearance at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show on Saturday.

For the show, Paris wore a strapless, multi-coloured polka-dotted dress with a purple belt and thigh-high split, paired with black peep-toe strappy pumps, as she sat at the event with fellow model and fashion designer Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad, Stevie Wonder.

Paris and Kailand also hung out with Vivienne herself at the show, which featured runway appearances from Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

During the Paris Fashion Week last October, Paris had also showcased a chic look at Westwood's Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show.

As per E! News, in a recent cover interview with a luxury retailer for a magazine, Paris detailed her personal style.

"I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties. I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It's boho grunge," she said.

Paris added that she wears "PJs and sweats most of the time" because she loves being comfortable. (ANI)

