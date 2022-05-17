Actor R. Madhavan has arrived in France and he is super-duper excited to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Ahead of marking his appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a video from his hotel room in French Reviere and showed off the scenic view from his window. Dhaakad Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal's Actioner!.

Madhavan's room had several windows near which a windchime was seen. Several palm trees were seen along the roads near the hotel. "Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect," he captioned the post. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's Film to Release Directly on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.

Check Out R Madhavan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Cannes 2022 is extremely special for Madhavan as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is scheduled to premiere at the gala.

