Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Get ready to witness actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt embracing love in a new song 'Ve Kamleya'.

The duo will visit Delhi on Tuesday and will launch their new track in the presence of Delhites.

On Monday, the makers shared the song's poster.

In the poster, Alia is seen sitting on Ranveer's lap and adorably looking into his eyes.

Unveiling the poster, Ranveer took to Instagram and wrote, "Surprise surprise!Packaged with 'prem', #VeKamleya, another love song from this 'kahaani' will be OUT TOMORROW."

This will be the film's third track after 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'What Jhumka'.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars veteran stars including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It will be out in theatres on July 28.(ANI)

