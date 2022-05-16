Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave a moment to turn heads with their romantic chemistry.

On Monday, a string of images surfaced online in which the star couple is seen indulging in some major PDA ahead of Nick's baseball match.

One image features Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss. Another one shows them walking hand in hand.

While Nick looked dapper in his sports jersey, Priyanka made a style statement in denim shorts, a white tee and a printed jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers, square-framed shades and messy tresses.

A few days ago, the couple revealed that their daughter Malti Marie had finally arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM," Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

Malti was born via surrogacy. (ANI)

