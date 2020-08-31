Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Onam festivities, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday extended greetings to his fans and wished everyone good health, happiness and wealth.

The 'Raees' actor took to Twitter to extend his warm greetings to all.

Sending love to all of his fans, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star said, "May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... #HappyOnam."

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kamal Hassan among many others wished their fans a happy Onam on social media. Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

