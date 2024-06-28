Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal recently shared a series of pictures from her Italy vacation with a fun twist on her popular dialogue from the series, 'Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye.'

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Sharmin dropped stunning pictures from her trip to Italy.

Also Read | 'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk Fight Over Pregnant Triptii Dimri in New Posters From Their Comedy Film; Trailer Drops on June 28.

Along with the photos, she added a quirky touch to the famous song, 'Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye,' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show.

She wrote, "Ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye, swimming karne ko hai tayyar hum, neela neela pani dikha dijiye."

Also Read | Entertainment News Roundup: Prabhas-Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Releases; Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' Second Track Out; Aamir Khan Buys Property Worth INR 9.75 Crore and More.

The album includes stunning photos of Sharmin enjoying sunny days in beautiful locations in Italy.

Some pictures show her swimming and relaxing by the pool. She also shared glimpses of enjoying delicious ice cream and pudding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8tsZrNSk0u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sharmin was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi.'

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)