In a tantalizing preview unveiled today, IFC Films has lifted the veil on their upcoming thriller Skincare, starring Elizabeth Banks in the lead role. Scheduled for release across North America on August 16, the film promises a gripping narrative set in the competitive world of aesthetics and beauty. Directed by Austin Peters in his debut narrative feature, Skincare delves into the life of Hope Goldman (played by Banks), a renowned aesthetician poised to launch her own skincare line, according to Deadline. However, her ambitions are thwarted when rival Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Mendez) opens a competing boutique right across from her studio. Migration Trailer: Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani & Others Voice A Family Who Finally Leave Their Nest But End Up Sitting Ducks in the Wrong Place (Watch Video).

What begins as a business rivalry quickly escalates into a personal vendetta as Hope suspects foul play aimed at ruining her career and reputation. Joined by her steadfast friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman), Hope embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of her mysterious saboteur. As per Deadline, the film promises to blend elements of suspense and drama, weaving a tale of ambition, betrayal, and the lengths one will go to protect their dreams. Migration Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks Film!.

Watch ‘Skincare’ Trailer:

Skincare also features a talented ensemble cast including Nathan Fillion and Michaela Jae Rodriguez, adding depth to the narrative crafted by screenwriters Deering Regan and Sam Freilich. The project is produced by Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman's Jalapeno Goat banner, in collaboration with ILBE and WWPS.TV, Deadline reported.