Veteran musicians Sajan Mishra and Puranchand Wadali, on Sunday, grieved the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Speaking to ANI, while remembering the legend, Sajan Mishra said, "This is a sad time. It was my good fortune that I got to talk to her and meet her personally on several occasions. In 1982 Lata Didi did a programme, Pandit Deenanath Smriti Samaroh, where a performance of both me and my brother was slated. That was the first time I met her."

He continued, "Her voice was like that of a temple's bell, she met me in the green room and asked for refreshments, it felt like I was hearing ringing bells. After the programme, she showered us with a lot of love. Later in 1983, she sang 'Sur Sangam' for my elder brother Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji and both of them also sang a song. After that Didi met and performed with us several times. I heartfully bow down to Didi and give my tribute to her. May God grant us the strength to overcome this."

Adding to this, Puranchand Wadali said, "I mostly don't watch but today morning when I switched it on, I came to know that Lata didi is no more. People like her should not go. Her singing used to grant relief to all of us. Her voice will never be forgotten, people like her never die." Mangeshkar is survived by her four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

