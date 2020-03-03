Group of Parliamentarians Urge Senior Citizens to Exercise Their Rights

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A group of Parliamentarians on Tuesday urged senior citizens not to hesitate in exercising their rights while noting that there is a need to create awareness regarding this in the society.

MPs Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satyadev Pachauri were among those who took part in a discussion in association with the Dadi-Dada Foundation to provide a conducive environment to senior citizens.

Joshi, 70, who represents the Allahabad constituency in Lok Sabha, said, "There are a lot of opportunities even after retirement. There are re-employment opportunities up to the age of 70 in fields like teaching, administrative services."

She said senior citizens must also know their rights and never hesitate in exercising them.

Joshi said people can take the help of internet and offices of their elected representatives to know more about the schemes and services meant for them and added that there is a need to create awareness about this in the society.

Kulaste, who is also a Minister of state for Steel, said the government is mindful of the concerns of senior citizens and divyang, adding that it is running pension schemes not only for those who retire from government service but also for those in private business.

The 60-year-old Parliamentarian from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh also assured of strict action against those who try to deprive senior citizens of their rights.

Kanpur Parliamentarian Pachauri, 72, said the government is running numerous schemes for senior citizens in the fields of health and people must avail them. It is very necessary for the general public and elected representatives to create awareness about the schemes meant for them, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)