Hyderabad, December 23: A fire broke out at an under-construction industrial building near Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Monday. Upon receiving the information, teams of fire tenders arrived at the location to douse the fire. According to the officials from the fire department, the fire is on the fourth floor. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Satva Elixir Building in Telangana’s Madhapur Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Hyderabad Fire

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 A fire broke out around 5 p.m. near Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, damaging the under-construction Amara Raja battery factory. Firefighters responded promptly, deploying three… pic.twitter.com/rrOo1UVSTt — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) December 23, 2024

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details awaited.

