Hyderabad, December 18: A YouTuber was arrested in Hyderabad after a 32-year-old woman co-actor accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct, police said on Wednesday. In her complaint filed at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, the woman alleged that Prasad Behera abused, misbehaved with, and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. She also claimed he touched her inappropriately during the shooting of a web series, police said. Hyderabad Shocker: Unhappy With Sister’s Inter-Caste Marriage, Brother Kills Woman With Hunting Sickle in Ibrahimpatnam; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the 38-year-old YouTuber, and he was subsequently arrested, a police official stated. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)