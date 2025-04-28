Bhadohi (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday asserted that the government has decided to root out terrorism, which was now "taking its last breath".

Addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, Maurya said the terrorists in the Pahalgam incident attacked not only unarmed tourists but also employment opportunities in Kashmir. Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack.

"Islamic terrorism is now taking its last breath. Did the terrorists shoot the people just because they were Hindus or because Article 370 was abrogated?" he said.

The government has now decided to give a befitting reply and "terrorism and its masters cannot escape".

He was addressing a 'Gareeb Diwas' programme organised in memory of freedom fighter and former MLC Babu Parasnath Maurya at Ramlila ground in Kishundevpur, Bhadohi.

The BJP leader also distributed acceptance letters, keys, cheques etc. to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Maurya said the "double engine" BJP government is ensuring "double development" in the country and added that in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party will win 300 seats and form the government again.

He also hit out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party at the event, terming the opposition parties as "anti-Ambedkar".

"Congress did not want to include Babasaheb Ambedkar in the drafting committee of the Constitution or the Nehru government. Jawaharlal Nehru forced him to resign from his post," Maurya claimed.

"Rahul Gandhi of the same (Nehru) family these days moves around with the Constitution," he said.

The deputy CM added that the "PDA" of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was only for "Muslim appeasement" and occupying the land of the poor. Yadav refers to the backward classes, Dalit and minorities as PDA or "pichchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak" in Hindi.

