IAF C-17 Aircraft to Visit Wuhan on Feb 20 to Evacuate Indians from Coronavirus-hit Chinese City

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft will visit China on February 20 to evacuate Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.Earlier, it was reported that a total of 248 people who were quarantined and tested negative in their latest tests for coronavirus were discharged from the Indian Army facility in Manesar today.The death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak has climbed to 1770 in mainland China and infected more than 70,000 others so far in the country.The virus which was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China, in late December 2019, has since spread to more than 20 countries including India. (ANI)

