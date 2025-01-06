In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Naxals carried out a major attack, targeting an armoured vehicle on the Kutru road. Reports suggest that over two jawans have been martyred in the blast, though official confirmation is awaited. The incident occurred after a major operation by security forces in the Abujhmad area on Sunday. As the forces were returning to camp, a Bolero pickup vehicle was sent to transport them, which the Naxals targeted in this deadly attack. Further details are awaited. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 DRG Jawans Injured in IED Blast Carried Out by Naxalites in Narayanpur (Watch Video).

IED Blast in Bijapur

Sources:- According to the sources Many soldiers being martyred. Naxalites targeted them in Kutru area. News of martyrdom of DRG soldier. Jawans were killed by IED blast. News of blowing up anti land mine vehicle. The incident was carried out on Karkeli Kutru road Chhattisgarh. — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmmyBhardwaj) January 6, 2025

Chhattisgarh | IED blast on security force's vehicle in Bijapur district. More details awaited: IG Bastar — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

