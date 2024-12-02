The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 showcased three cinematic gems in the ‘Indian Panorama-Feature Films’ category: Kannada film, Venkya, Bengali film, Bhootpori and Hindi film Article 370. Brought to life by visionary filmmakers, these films transcend mere storytelling, embarking on profound explorations of self-discovery, redemption, patriotism, sacrifice and the intricate emotional odyssey of love, life and the afterlife. IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Nepotism and Her Journey as an Outsider in Bollywood.

Teams Behind 'Venkya', 'Bhootpori' and 'Article 370'

During a media interaction organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) at IFFI 2024, Sagar Puranik, Director of Venkya, discussed the challenges faced during the film's production. He described the character arc of Venkya as one that evolves from dark to light, highlighting the complexity of the role. When asked about the logistical difficulties, Puranik, shared that the film was shot in risky locations, with the added challenge of floods, though he appreciated the support from the local government. On location selection, he explained that an organic approach was used, with Venkya’s quest guiding the choice of diverse locations. He concluded by emphasising that India's rich cultural diversity has the power to transform individuals, even criminals.

Pavan Wadeyar, Producer of Venkya, added that the film was shot across 12 states, showcasing India’s vibrant cultural diversity. He explained that the locations were chosen for their vibrant, colourful nature, and their rich cultural heritage, which aligns with the essence of the film.

Bhootpori, Director, Soukarya Ghosal, revealed that the film is more than a typical horror story. It explores the biography of a ghost, deeply affected by human actions, and is based on the concept of afterlife. Ghosal, noted that while many Indian horror films are influenced by Hollywood, he aimed to create an authentic Indian ghost story. Costume Designer, Pooja Chatterjee of the film Bhootpori shared that her design inspiration came from the detailed descriptions of costumes found in Bengali literature. She used these references to create realistic characters on screen.

Director of Article 370, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, spoke about his film’s political thriller narrative, which came about after extensive research. He mentioned that the film aims to engage audiences with the political system and inspire the next generation. He also addressed the theme of the film, noting that it does not promote forced nationalism, but portrays the characters in a realistic manner. Jambhale, emphasized the importance of fostering a film culture across all regions of India, so young filmmakers can make their mark. Monal Thakur, Writer of Article 370, shared insights into the research process, revealing that they consulted investigative journalists to gather information. He described how the political and parliamentary elements of the film are designed to be both informative and entertaining. Thakur, also spoke about the challenges of filming in Kashmir, acknowledging the support of the local police and describing the experience as truly magical.

About 'Venkya' at IFFI 2024

In the chaotic city of Hubballi, struggling goon Venkya seeks to find his estranged brother Ganya to secure property rights and escape financial ruin. Using social media, Venkya embarks on a journey across India, discovering its diverse cultures, scams, and kind strangers. Along the way, he experiences personal growth and redemption, ultimately reflecting on family and humility.

About 'Bhootpori' at IFFI 2024

In this horror film, a deceased woman’s restless soul teams up with a young boy to uncover the mystery of her death. Despite their differences, they form an unlikely bond as they navigate an emotional journey exploring life, death and the afterlife. Blending heartwarming moments with thrilling twists, the film captivates with its unique exploration of the living and the departed.

About 'Article 370'

“After the 2016 Kashmir unrest, young agent Zooni Haksar is recruited by Rajeshwari Swaminathan from the Prime Minister's Office for a secret mission to combat terrorism and dismantle the region's conflict economy by revoking Article 370. Zooni, demoted after the neutralization of terrorist Burhan Wani, is tasked with guarding Salahuddin Jalal in Delhi. After criticism from Parveena Andrabi, Zooni returns to Kashmir, where she uncovers a network funding stone-pelting incident. Her mission evolves into a complex fight against corruption and terrorism.”

'Venkya', 'Bhootpori', and 'Article 370' - Watch the IFFI 2024 Press Conference here:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).