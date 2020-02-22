India Bundled out for 165; Southee, Jamieson Share Spoils

Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) Debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chances of recovery was gone for good.

Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.

It was Mohammed Shami (21), who chanced his arms a bit hitting a few blows that got India above 150-run mark.

He added 22 runs with Ishant Sharma for the ninth wicket. They were both out in quick succession as the innings folded in only 68.1 overs.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46, Mayank Agarwal 34, Mohammed Shami 21, Tim Southee 4/49, Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

