Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a powerful move to support and uplift women through literacy, 13-year-old philanthropist and changemaker Akarshana Sathish has inaugurated her 21st library at the Seva Bharathi Training Centre for Women, located in Jawahar Nagar, Dammaiguda, Hyderabad.

The library stocked with 600 books mainly Telugu motivational stories, general knowledge books, and a few in English, this library is designed to inspire, educate, and empower the women at the centre.

The event was attended by Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consulate General for Hyderabad, who served as the Chief Guest.

Larson remarked, "Akarshana's commitment is nothing short of inspiring."

While addressing at the event, Jennifer said that "Congratulations to Akarshana for 21st opening of the Library. Your vision is very inspiring to all of us. Thank you for taking this initiative to bring books, laughter and to bring learning to centres around the city as weel as in Tamilnadu. A library is more than just books; it's a shelf, and on that shelf are hope, education and inspiration. Books are companions, they are teachers and windows to the world. Reading opens our minds, nurtures our empathy, and gives us tools to improve our lives. So education is the strongest force of Transformation, and access to books is a vital step in that journey."

Sumalatha, Vice President of Seva Bharathi, an NGO, speaking to ANI, said that "it's a wonderful event happening at the Skill Development Centre. We have young talent, very inspiring and Motivational, Akarshana. It's a wonderful initiative to establish a Library".

This latest addition brings Akarshana's The Open Libraries total to 21 libraries, with over 14,600 books donated across Telangana and Tamil Nadu. These libraries have been thoughtfully set up in government schools, government cancer hospitals, police stations, the Bharosa Centre in Siddipet, orphanages, juvenile homes, AIDS-affected children's homes, and street library setups, reaching some of the most underserved communities.

Akarshana Sathish is the founder of the Open Libraries Forum, which she launched in 2021 at the age of 9. In the past five years, her initiative has grown into a powerful movement for literacy and access to books, driven entirely by her vision to make reading a joyful and healing experience for all.

Speaking at the event, Akarshana said, "I started this journey because I believe that books have the power to heal, to inspire, and to change lives. This library is my gift to the incredible women here, and I hope it brings them the strength, confidence, and knowledge they deserve."

Currently a student in 9th grade at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Akarshana has been recognised by national leaders including the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With her Metro Library Project scheduled to launch later this year, she continues to expand her reach and impact through her love for books and service. (ANI)

