Dergaon (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): A total of 1,946 newly recruited personnel of the India Reserve Battalion of Manipur Police have completed their year-long training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam's Golaghat district on December 23.

The newly recruited personnel of Manipur Police from different communities including Kukis, Meiteis, and Nagas underwent training together at the Assam Police's Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. They expressed their commitment to restoring peace and returning the state to its previous state of harmony.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of India's 1st Analog Space Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments.

Konthousam Jimson, a newly recruited constable from Imphal West district in Manipur told ANI that the situation in Manipur has been gradually improving.

"We all Kuki, Meitei, and Naga are living here as brothers. We don't fight against each other. We are living here as one community - a police community. The crisis in Manipur has been gradually improving and we will try to completely finish this crisis and bring back peace," Konthousam Jimson said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 933 Sub-Inspector and Others Posts of Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 at odishapolice.gov.in.

Although they come from different communities, the newly recruited constables are united in their goal of working together as peace messengers.

T. Meitei, another constable from Imphal West district said, "We have living here almost a year and we live here as a force member."

"We are now united and peace should prevail," T Meitei added.

On the other hand, P. Vaiphei Kuki of Kangpokpi district told ANI that he wants a normalisation in the state's situation.

"We want peace and we will bring peace and for that reason, we come here to become a fauzi man," P. Vaiphei Kuki said.

The 1,946 newly recruited personnel of Manipur police graduated on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)