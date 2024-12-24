Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021, police said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them, they said.

According to the police, the case was registered at IMT, Manesar police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They said the two people were arrested in the course of the investigation and all relevant evidence and witnesses were presented before the court.

"Based on the charge sheet filed by the Gurugram Police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Monday sentenced both the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment," a police spokesperson said.

