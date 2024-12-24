Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): Five soldiers lost their lives after an army vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Tuesday, officials said.

"All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector," White Knight Corps posted on X.

The rescue operations are underway and injured personnel are receiving treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

