New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the 76th Republic Day, Kartavya Path showcased India's diverse strengths and its evolving cultural inclusiveness, marching towards a bright future. Among the 31 tableaux, including 16 from states and Union Territories, Uttarakhand and Goa highlighted their rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, and vibrant art forms.

Goa's tableau, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,' celebrates the state's pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and rich culture.

Goa, often referred to as the "Pearl of the East," is known for its historical charm, vibrant arts, and warm hospitality. The tableau highlighted 'Diwaja,' a unique earthen lamp symbolizing purity and ancestral bonds. During Diwaja, women observe a five-day fast and offer lighted lamps in a ritual.

It also showcased Kaavi art, an ancient Goan mural tradition using red laterite paste on lime-based surfaces. Found in temples and homes, this art reflects motifs inspired by nature, Hindu mythology, and rural life.

As Goa is known for its beaches, its tableaux highlighted the water sports that play a vital role in Goa's tourism.

It also underscored activities like coastal weddings and photo shoots, which are gaining popularity.

The 1864-built Fort Aguada Lighthouse, one of Asia's oldest, is depicted, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and glimpses of Goan history.

The North Indian State Uttarakhand tableau is themed "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports," showcasing the state's rich culture, natural beauty, and adventure tourism.

At the forefront, a woman in traditional attire is depicted creating Aipan art, symbolizing its social, cultural, and religious significance in Uttarakhand.

This traditional art, made using rice paste and 'geru,' adorns prayer rooms, entrances, and walls.

The tableau also highlighted adventure sports and tourism activities like mountain biking in

Nainital and Mussoorie, trekking in the Valley of Flowers and Kedarkantha, snow skiing in Auli, and thrilling activities like yoga, bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rock climbing in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand's tableau also emphasized preserving its cultural heritage while promoting adventure tourism.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The President of India and her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. (ANI)

