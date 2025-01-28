Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has declared 81 schools in the city as operating illegally and asked their managements to shut the institutions immediately.

These comprise 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, including some managed by renowned business houses, as per the list published by the TMC's education department on Monday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Most of these unauthorised schools are located in Mumbra and Diva areas of Thane, according to the list.

The civic body has asked people not to enrol their wards in those schools.

Also Read | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole Again: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda Sect Chief Gets Parole for 12th Time for 30 Days.

It has also warned of action against the school managements if they fail to comply with the orders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)