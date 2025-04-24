Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a powerful and inspiring address that set the tone for Andhra Pradesh's digital future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday declared that the state is entering a new era of governance powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) -- one that prioritizes smart systems, human-centric solutions, and real-time delivery of services, a press release said.

Recounting his journey from struggling for a 2 Mbps internet connection to launching data-driven governance, the Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's long-standing commitment to technological leadership. "Back then, BSNL gave me 2 Mbps - and I used it for audio and video. Today we're talking about Gigabits," he said, crediting the deregulation of the telecom sector and early e-governance initiatives as game-changers.

He underscored that systems must empower governance, not restrict it. "We have the best brains in the country, especially in the IAS. But our systems make them inefficient. We must now rewrite old, archaic laws and embrace smart, digital systems," he said.

Calling for a mindset shift, the Chief Minister declared, "Hard work is no longer enough. We must focus on smart, flexible work." He highlighted how digitised file systems, real-time decision-making, and bandwidth-led connectivity are enabling new ways of governance.

CM Naidu advocated for every department to develop an AI Champion who would identify and lead the adoption of use cases. From the deployment of drones to control illegal cultivation to Aadhaar-linked home deliveries during disasters, the Chief Minister shared successful examples of how technology, when used wisely, can transform public service. "Every family must have someone who prepares or applies use cases. This is how we ensure that technology serves the people," he added.

The Chief Minister also spoke passionately about the integration of massive datasets through a state-run Data Lake, enabling predictive governance. "We will integrate all data, and the Planning Department must use it to prepare for the future," he stated. He announced that Andhra Pradesh would fully saturate critical infrastructure like housing and sanitation by 2028 or 2029 and leverage Public-Private-People Partnerships (P4) to uplift underprivileged families.

The Chief Minister expressed strong confidence in achieving 15 percent economic growth, stating that such ambitious targets are not beyond reach. Drawing a comparison with Telangana, he highlighted how the region transformed from being largely agrarian two and a half decades ago to now having the highest per capita income in the country, driven by balanced growth across agriculture, industry, and services.

Reflecting on Andhra Pradesh's own journey, he noted that when he first initiated development efforts, the industrial landscape was sparse. However, since 1995, a wave of new industries has emerged, supported by second-generation reforms. These reforms have not only modernised the economy but also nurtured a vibrant ecosystem of second-generation entrepreneurs who are now steering Andhra Pradesh's economic transformation.

Despite the transformative power of AI, CM Naidu stressed the importance of human empathy in governance. "Technology must solve people's problems. It must have a human angle," he said, adding that 75 percent of grievances in governance are land-related, and digitisation of land records -- a project he initiated in Telangana -- is a critical step forward.

Reflecting on the journey of Indian innovation, he noted: "We once watched ISRO's satellites in awe. Today, Indian startups are building satellites for Rs 30 crore. The world is watching us now."

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister described the workshop as a landmark step. "We are creating proof-of-concept models to show the country how AI-led governance can work. We are at the beginning of an inspiring era."

Earlier, R Chandrasekhar, former Secretary, MEITY and DOT, spoke on the Role of AI and technology in good governance and said that resolving problems faced by people requires vision and bureaucratic will.

"Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was the CM of the combined AP, then realised that IT could be used in governance. The whole nation realised that AP was doing something and they wanted to learn from us," he said, adding that AP hosted two e-Governance conferences that kept the IT ball running in the country.

The two-day workshop on "AI and Emerging Technologies for Government Digital Transformation" is being held in Amaravati in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation. It is designed to build awareness and capacity among senior and mid-level government officers to understand and implement AI-based innovations in governance.

Participants will gain exposure to real-world use cases, discuss implementation strategies, and contribute to a roadmap that aligns with Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming a model state for AI-enabled, citizen-first governance.

This workshop will serve as the foundation for a new governance paradigm -- one where AI, data, and innovation are deeply integrated into public service delivery. With Andhra Pradesh leading the way, the future of governance in India looks digital, dynamic, and deeply impactful. (ANI)

