Prayagraj (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The All India Akhada Parishad will organise a Dharam Sansad during the Maha Kumbh on January 27, in which the formation of a Sanatan board will be discussed.

"In this Dharam Sansad, saints, Peethadheeshwar, Mahamandaleshwar etc of all the 13 akhadas will participate and there will be a discussion on what should be there in the Sanatan Board and what should not be there," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba Arun Giri Ji Maharaj of the Avahan Akhara said.

He said, "Only saints and mahatmas should decide the rules and regulations for the Sanatan Board and men from all the 13 Akhadas should be the officers in this board. In this Dharam Sansad, there will be a discussion on how to make the bylaws of the Sanatan Board. This event will be presided over by Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri."

Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "On January 27, a Dharma Sansad will be organised in our pandal located on the Kali Road in the fair area, in which saints and scholars from the country and abroad will come and talks will be held with all of them. Only after this a decision will be taken on the formation of the Sanatan board."

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will begin on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

