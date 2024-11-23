Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her victory from Wayanad in the bypolls for Lok Sabha.

In a post on X on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav described Priyanka Gandhi's victory as a "historic win," stating that "positive, people-oriented politics" played a key role in Wayanad.

"Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and best wishes for paving the way for positive people-oriented politics!" he added.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Wayanad, as she's poised to win the Lok Sabha polls by record margins.

Priyanka, the Congress candidate from Wayanad won the bypolls with a massive margin of 4,10,931 votes. In a post on X, she thanked the voters for placing their trust in her and promised to be their voice in Parliament.

"My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" Priyanka posted on X.

Notably, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi contested and won both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, but decided to retain Rae Bareli, following which bypolls were necessitated in Wayanad.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Kasam Sheikh for their wins from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East Assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the voters, supporters, workers, and leaders for making both the Samajwadi Party candidates win as the joint candidate of the India Alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Hearty congratulations to Abu Asim Azmi from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat and Raees Kasam Sheikh from the Bhiwandi East Assembly seat for their victory. This is a victory for PDA solidarity!" he posted on X. (ANI)

