Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court administration on Friday transferred 12 judicial officers at the District Judge level, according to a notification issued by Registrar General Rajeev Bharti.

Among the transfers, Ramesh Chandra, Chief Family Judge of Siddharthnagar, has been posted as the Presiding Officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Barabanki, while Akhilesh Kumar Pathak, Chief Family Judge of Gazipur, has been assigned the same role in Maharajganj.

Ashok Kumar Navam, Chief Family Judge of Farrukhabad, will now serve as the Presiding Officer of the MACT in Sonbhadra, and Mahendra Singh III, Chief Family Judge of Bulandshahr, has been transferred to the MACT in Firozabad. Vipin Kumar I, Chief Family Judge of Agra, will take charge as the Presiding Officer of the MACT in Mahoba, and Sudhir Kumar IV, earlier the Presiding Officer of the Commercial Court No. 1 in Agra, will now oversee the MACT in Hathras.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, previously the Presiding Officer of the MACT in Mahoba, has been transferred to Hardoi in the same role. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Family Judge of Aligarh, will now serve as the Presiding Officer of the MACT in Jaunpur.

Bhagwan Dayal Bharti, Chief Family Judge of Kushinagar, has been appointed as the Chief Family Judge of Lakhimpur Kheri, while Vishwambar Prasad, earlier the Presiding Officer of the MACT in Mau, will now serve as the Chief Family Judge of Bulandshahr. Tripta Chaudhary, Chief Family Judge of Lakhimpur Kheri, has been transferred to Agra in the same capacity, and Randhir Singh, Chairman of the Commercial Tax Tribunal in Lucknow, will now serve as the Chief Family Judge of Aligarh.

Lastly, Shamshul Haq, Presiding Officer of the MACT in Hardoi, has been posted as the Chief Family Judge in Fatehpur.

This reshuffle of judicial officers aims to strengthen the administrative and functional framework of the judiciary across the state. (ANI)

