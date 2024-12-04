New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, will be observed at Prerna Sthal of Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event will pay tribute to the chief architect of the Constitution, a statement said.

The commemoration event will begin with floral tributes by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, and other dignitaries in the morning.

Following the formal proceedings, the event will be open to the public, allowing individuals to honour Ambedkar.

A jurist, economist and social reformer, Ambedkar is revered for his contributions to the Constitution and his tireless efforts toward social equality.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemoration event serves as an occasion to reflect on his legacy and reaffirm the nation's commitment to his vision of justice and empowerment, the statement said.

