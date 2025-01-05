Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Amid growing complaints about the mushrooming of unauthorized colonies in rural areas due to illegal constructions, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has issued a stern warning, advising the public to ensure that colonizers and developers obtain a Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate and approval for the layout plan of the colony from the competent authority before purchasing plots.

The government has taken serious note of the massive illegal constructions and the proliferation of unauthorized colonies by various colonizers, attributed to the failure of enforcement wings to curb such activities. These developments pose a threat to the planned growth of the city and semi-urban areas.

"Various complaints are being received regarding the mushrooming of unauthorized colonies in rural areas within the jurisdiction of the Jammu Development Authority," JDA Vice-Chairman Pankaj Kumar Sharma said in a public notice issued here.

He said that colonizers are selling plots to the general public without obtaining the required CLU certificate from the JDA and without securing approval for the layout plan of the colony from the competent authority such as the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) or the JDA under the provisions of the Control of Building Operation Act, 1988.

Sharma added that the JDA has repeatedly issued public notices to inform the general public not to purchase plots, houses or flats in illegal colonies where colonizers or developers have not secured the necessary CLU permissions or layout approvals from the competent authority.

"Through this notice, the public is strongly advised to verify that colonizers or developers have obtained the CLU certificate as well as approval for the layout plan of the colony from the competent authority before purchasing any plots," the JDA vice-chairman said.

He also urged prospective buyers to inquire with the JMC or JDA to confirm whether the colonizers have received the requisite permissions.

In a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the Building Operation Controlling Authority (BOCA) to file a comprehensive supplementary affidavit detailing the commercial activities in the Gandhi Nagar housing colony in Jammu. This area is designated primarily as a residential zone under zoning laws.

The directive, issued by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, calls for BOCA to provide a detailed list of all shops or commercial establishments operating in the colony and to clarify whether these activities comply with the Master Plan and Bye-laws or violate residential zoning rules.

The court's directive highlights the large-scale conversion of residential areas in Gandhi Nagar into commercial establishments and illegal constructions in violation of building permissions and lease deed agreements.

