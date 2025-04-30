Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condoled the demise of 7 people who died after a 20-foot wall collapsed during a temple festival in Visakhapatnam.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of seven devotees due to the collapse of a wall during the Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this incident due to the collapse of a wall due to heavy rains," read a post by the Chief Minister.

He has further assured that the injured will be provided with treatment, and he is monitoring the situation, having already spoken with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police.

"I have spoken to the District Collector and SP about the situation there. I have ordered that the injured be provided with treatment. I am reviewing the situation from time to time," CM Naidu's post added.

Earlier today, Andhra Home Minister and Disaster Management Minister Anitha Vangalapudi told ANI, "This is an unfortunate incident," while she took stock of the situation.

Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, told ANI that, prima facie, it appears that the downpour in the early morning may have affected the wall.

"So it is not appropriate for us to conclude on the reasons for the incident. Prima facie, we have noticed a downpour between 2:30 and 3:30 am in the early hours. We are investigating the incident... All the debris has been cleared...Rescue work has been concluded," Chan told ANI.

Seven people died, and four others were injured after a 20-foot-long stretch of a makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of today.

Search and rescue was carried out by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force, an official said. (ANI)

