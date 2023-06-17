Tirupathi, June 17: Chittoor Police, on Saturday, set up a green channel for the heart transplantation of a 12-year-old which was initiated at Padmavati Children's Hrudayalaya Hospital.

The heart reached Tirupathi in a special ambulance by road from Chennai. It took one hour and 50 minutes. The 12-year-old, Yagna Shree from Kadapa district, underwent a heart transplant operation. Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

In addition, a young man named Nagaraju (29), declared 'brain dead' by the doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, was shifted to Tirupathi through the green channel. Delhi: Brain Dead Man Saves Four Lives After Family Donates His Heart, Liver and Both Kidneys.

On June 2, the Hyderabad Police, in coordination with Cyberabad traffic police, arranged a green channel and facilitated the transport of a live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the lungs.

