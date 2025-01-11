Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has claimed that the State government had responded promptly to the Tirupati stampede and accused the Opposition YSRCP of exploiting the tragedy for political gains.

Six pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured during the issue of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens on Wednesday night.

"The government responded promptly to the incident in Tirupati. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, six ministers visited Tirupati to console the affected people. The Chief Minister took immediate action against those responsible for the incident," Ramanarayana Reddy told reporters here.

"At a time when the people of the state are content, the incident in Tirupati has deeply disturbed everyone," he added.

The Minister alleged that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with other leaders of his party had entered ICU rooms of the hospital where the injured had been admitted without the permission of the doctors.

"The officials advised Jagan to visit the hospital after the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, completed his visit. However, Jagan displayed arrogance and entered the hospital along with hundreds of party workers and leaders," Ramanarayana Reddy said.

"Despite the doctors' warnings not to enter the ICU rooms, they disregarded the instructions. Doesn't Jagan, who served as Chief Minister for five years, understand the ICU protocols?"

The Minister accused the YSRCP of distributing envelopes to the victims, instructing them to claim government failure when speaking to Jagan.

"Before his (Jagan's) visit, a person distributed envelopes to the victims, instructing them to claim government failure when speaking to Jagan. Instead of consoling the victims, Jagan used this opportunity to criticize the government. His actions, accompanied by his group, were recorded on CCTV cameras in the hospital, showing them distributing envelopes. Such behaviour is disgraceful," he said.

YSRCP leaders exploited the tragedy for their own agenda amidst the suffering of victims. The people rejected them in the elections because of such actions. They lack respect for the Hindu community and have no faith in Sanatana Dharma. They do not even have the wisdom to consult Agama scholars. During YSRCP's tenure, Sanatana traditions were disregarded, and religious customs were violated," he added.

The Minister said that Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Gautami, who was responsible for overseeing operations related to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, failed to perform her duties properly.

"The Chief Minister also questioned the JEO on this matter. The counters for issuing darshan tokens were not properly monitored. The police officer in charge of the counters was also absent from duty. Consequently, some officials were transferred, and two were suspended," he said. (ANI)

