Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs who fought courageously at the Battle of Nyukmadung during the 1962 Indo-China War against the advancing Chinese forces in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Army observed the 62nd anniversary of the battle at the Nyukmadung War Memorial, situated between Dirang and Sela Pass, a defence spokesman said.

The memorial stands as an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice, paying homage to the 62 Infantry Brigade, whose bravery on November 18, 1962, etched their names into the nation's history, Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The event began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial by dignitaries, veterans, soldiers and families of the martyrs.

On the occasion, students performed patriotic songs and traditional dances, while the Tibetan dances by LDL Monastery Dirang, added a soulful touch.

Besides, a cycle rally, a performance of martial arts and a dog show were organised.

"On November 18, 1962, amid harsh terrain and overwhelming odds, the soldiers of the 62 Infantry Brigade, led by Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, stood resolute against advancing Chinese forces. Though engaged in a tactical withdrawal, they inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, embodying the very essence of valour and patriotism, the spokesperson said.

