Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Mister Pema Khandu on Saturday flagged off a historic expedition to raft the entire length of the Brahmaputra River within Indian borders, PRO defence Guwahati said in a release.

The expedition, undertaken by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), will commence from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh on January 14th and conclude at Dhubri-Hatsingimari in Assam on February 14.

This unprecedented journey, the first of its kind will traverse 916 kilometres of the Brahmaputra River, showcasing its majestic beauty and challenging rapids. The expedition aims to promote adventure tourism, foster environmental awareness, and inspire youth to engage in adventure sports.

At the flag-off ceremony, held at the CM's residence in Itanagar, Director NIMAS, Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM briefed CM Khandu, who is also the Vice President of NIMAS, on the expedition's objectives, challenges, and anticipated outcomes.

CM interacted with the entire team, offering his blessings and expressing his confidence in their successful completion of this challenging endeavour. He also expressed his eagerness to welcome the team back upon their return.

This historic expedition will not only be a testament to the indomitable human spirit but will also significantly contribute to the advancement of river rafting as an adventure sport in India.

Earlier on Friday, CM Pema Khandu hailed the Galo community for cooperating with the state government and supporting them in the successful implementation of government schemes and projects.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day Silver Jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) at Aalo, Khandu said that the Galos have been at the forefront of the implementation of government schemes and projects.

He asserted the state government's commitment to keep the trend of development on albeit at a faster pace. Khandu credited the track record for growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the North East while informing that during his tenure of nine years as chief minister several milestones were created. (ANI)

